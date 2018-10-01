In September 2018, we witness the launch of the top-end Apple iPhone XS series, mid-range Samsung's first triple-camera phone Galaxy A7 and even budget Xiaomi Redmi 6 series in India. This month, popular brands such as Google, OnePlus, HMD Global Oy and others are slated to announce a new line of mobiles both internationally and in India, as well.

Here's the list of top phones launching in October 2018:

LG V40 ThinkQ:

LG V40 ThinQ is slated for debut on October 3 in New York. As per the official video teaser, it will come with five cameras — three on the back and two on the front.

The new LG phone is said to sport a 6.4-inch FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 series shield.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3300 battery.

Nokia 7.1 Plus:

For several weeks, there were several contradicting rumours of HMD Global Oy may launch the ultra high-end Nokia 9 with five primary cameras or the mid-range Nokia 7.1 Plus. Now, recent reports have suggested that the Finnish company has decided to postpone former's launch to early 2019 and just unveil the latter this month.

The company has confirmed to host a mobile showcase event in London later this week on 4 October. The soon-to-be-announced Nokia 7.1 Plus is said to come with a 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD display, a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 400GB), 13MP+12MP dual cameras on the back and a 3400mAh battery. Its price is expected to start at €399 onwards.

Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL:

Google is hosting the Pixel phone launch event in New York City on 9 October.

As per the recently leaked images and reports, Pixel 3 series will be getting big upgrades in design and also internal hardware including the camera. Having said, the Pixel 2 series successor might disappoint some fans with the Pixel 3 XL design.

Multiple pictures, which are circulating in the web, have pointed that Pixel 3 XL will be coming with iPhone X-like uni-brow on top, what worse is that the notch will be oddly bigger, as it will be housing two cameras and front-facing speakers.

On the bright side, the generic Pixel 3 will have a plain design with 18:9 aspect ratio that guarantees cinematic viewing experience without the obstructive notch.

On the rear, both devices will have the same design language as the Pixel 2 series. They will come with dual-tone glass and metal finish. The glass will cover only the top-most part including the camera, while rest of the back side will have metal and the fingerprint sensor will be out of the glass enclosure.

Sadly, the 3.5mm audio jack will not be making its return in the Pixel 3 series, but Google is expected to offer Type C-to-3.55 mm port connector dongle in the retail box.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, the Pixel 3 series is expected to come with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, minimum 3000mAh (in Pixel 3)/ around 3,500 (or more in Pixel 3 XL), and Thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, both the devices are expected to offer much more battery life than their predecessors. They will also come with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Besides the Pixel 3 series, Google is expected to announce the new line of Home smart speakers series and Google Buds earphones.

Samsung:

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung will be hosting a big product launch —'A Galaxy Event' on October 11. The last event was for Galaxy Round, the world's first true curved phone in 2013. This time, the teaser says it will '4X Fun'. Though there is no visual graphics in the invitation, there is very little information on what Samsung is hinting; but, if recent reports are to believed, the company might unveil a new phone with quadruple cameras.

We just have to wait a few more days to know what Samsung has in store for fans and the tech critics.

OnePlus 6T:

Though OnePlus hasn't officially announced the actual OnePlus 6T launch date, the company has begun airing TV ads and as already begun teasing key features including water drop notch display design and the in-screen fingerprint sensor. So, it is fair to assume OnePlus 6T will in all probability break covers this month. Leaked press invite has indicated that it might be either 16 or 17 October.

OnePlus 6T will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and come in multiple RAM + storage configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

Rumour has it that OnePlus 6T will come with 3,610mAh battery, 310mAh (9.39 per cent) more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). Sadly, OnePlus 6T will lose the 3.5mm audio port, as the company plans to unveil Type-C USB earphone along with the new phone.

Word on the street is that OnePlus 6T will be first OnePlus phone to retail in the US with T-Mobile contract. The unlocked model is expected to cost around $550.

Apple iPhone XR:

After the iPhone XS, Apple is slated to release the low-cost iPhone XR in global markets including India. It will be available for pre-order from October 19 and go on sale in the following week on October 26.

It looks similar to the iPhone X (review) from the front but it's not the same when seen from the back. Also, it comes with 6.1-inch LCD screen dubbed as Liquid Retina Display. It houses just a single 12MP camera, but if Apple is to be believed, it is more advanced than the iPhone 8 series and will take really good pictures.

Apple iPhone XR comes with IP67 certification, meaning the device will survive underwater for up to one meter (around 3.2 feet) close to 30 minutes.

Like the iPhone XS (hands-on) series, the XR camera too supports Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4) but lacks more options in terms of Portrait lighting feature. And on the front, it has the same hardware as the iPhone XS series.

Under-the-hood, it houses 7nm class Apple A12 Bionic chipset and offers one and half day battery life. It will be available in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED edition. It will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storages for Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900, respectively.

Lenovo bendable phone:

Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo is reportedly planning to launch a bendable smartphone later this month. It had previously showcased concept phone with extreme flexibility, which can be worn like a watch around the wrist in 2016, but it never made it the shops. Hopefully this time, the company launches a commercial phone for global markets.



In a related development, Lenovo is also expected to announce a new notch-free smartphone with sliding camera on 1 October. Other details are yet to be ascertained.

