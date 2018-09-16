Popular gaming computer-maker Razer is all geared up to unveil the second generation flagship smartphone next month.

The company has commenced sending 'Save The Date' invites with an iconic triple-headed snake to media houses for the product unveiling on October 10.

The invitation doesn't offer any additional hints other than the fact that the device will be the flagship gaming phone and will be unveiled by the company's CEO Min-Liang Tan.

Razer Phone 2: What we know so far

As per the information we have gathered so far, the upcoming Razer Phone 2 will come with similar design with a 5.7-inch screen as the first generation, but thicker, contrary to rivals, which more often than not tends to trim the dimensions in successor products. One of the primary reason is that the company is incorporating a bigger battery, most probably with 4,500mAh capacity.

Razer Phone 2 is also expected to come with Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful mobile processor to date that can reach a clock speed up to 2.8GHz. It will be backed by the Adreno 630 graphics engine 8GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage, Android Pie OS and cooling technology to dissipate the excess heat generated while playing graphics-intense games on the phone.

And yes, the display will have 120GHz refresh rate and is sure to thrill gaming enthusiasts.

Unlike the first generation Razer phone, which was retailed in very limited markets, fans are hoping this time that the company will bring the Razer Phone 2 to wider global regions.

To recall, Razer Phone (1st gen) sports a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD screen with 1,440x2560 pixels (513 ppi pixel density). It has 120 Hz refresh rate on its UltraMotion screen with Dolby ATMOS and THX certified stereo speakers.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo) and comes packed with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage (with microSD card).

It also houses a dual 12MP main camera with F1.75 wide angle lens and 2x telephoto zoom and dual LED flash, an 8 MP front-snapper with F2.0 wide angle lens, and a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.

Stay tuned.