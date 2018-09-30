After confirming the name of the upcoming new Android flagship—OnePlus 6T, OnePlus for the first time, has released teaser hinting that the launch is just around the corner.

In the official teaser now available on Twitter, the company shows OnePlus 6T will have a new way to unlock the phone—in-screen fingerprint sensor. Though this is not a new technology in the smartphone industry, it will be first for a OnePlus series phone. Previously, the devices used to come with a physical capacitive touch sensor in a metallic enclosure usually on the back below the camera module.

The new OnePlus 6T will have the optical fingerprint sensor built right below the screen, most probably just above the base for easy access to the thumb similar to the Vivo V11 Pro (image below). The company claims it will be fast and secure as the regular fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 6T: Other key features you should know

Besides the in-screen fingerprint scanner, another big change coming in the new OnePlus 6T is the water-drop notch, which will be less than half the size of the uni-brow seen in its predecessor. Despite the small structure, it will house an advanced front-camera and companion sensors enable Face Unlock capability, but not sure if it will be on par with the Apple iPhone X (review).

Since the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the front panel, there will be only two camera module on the back along with the OnePlus logo. Like the OnePlus 6, its successor will boast metallic frame and glass cover on top of the back shell. However, there is no word whether the company will be introducing a wireless charging feature or not.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and come in multiple RAM + storage configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

Rumour has it that OnePlus 6T will come with 3,610mAh battery, 310mAh (9.39 percent) more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh).

OnePlus 6T is said to come with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front. It is also speculated to boast a bigger battery capacity with faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus for the first time ever, will introduce the phone (OnePlus 6T) with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

Recently leaked OnePlus 6T press invite has indicated the device might break covers on October 17. We are not sure if that is the actual D-Day, but we are certain the launch is most likely to happen next month, as the company has already begun airing TV ads of the upcoming phone in India.

Also, the company has also opened "The Lab OnePlus 6T Edition", which offers passionate fans an opportunity to get the device before the official launch.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus.