OnePlus 6T's official launch is only a few days away and the excitement around it is growing by the day. When fans are eager to find out what the OnePlus 6-successor will offer, it is natural to witness an overwhelming joy at the opportunity of getting hands-on OnePlus 6T before its launch.

OnePlus is bringing back its Lab programme that offers a golden opportunity to all those fans who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new phone before anyone else. The Chinese smartphone maker announced "The Lab OnePlus 6T Edition" on Friday, which will remain open for 10 days until 6:30 pm IST on October 8.

As a part of the unique programme, OnePlus will select 10 participants who will then get a chance to review OnePlus 6T before it is publicly released. The joy of being one of the first ones to actually use a flagship before anyone else in the world will surely ignite a sense of belonging to the elite club.

"Once selected, we'll send you a review unit of the OnePlus 6T, and you'll be amongst the first ones to receive the OnePlus 6T all over the world. Share your detailed unboxing impressions and in-depth review with our community, and you just might become the next influential voice in tech!" OnePlus writes on its forums.

The process to participate in the OnePlus' lab programme is quite simple. You can fill out a form with all the required details in English and wait for OnePlus to respond. Once selected, participants are required to share unboxing impressions and in-depth review of the OnePlus 6T with the OnePlus community.

Although OnePlus would ideally select 10 participants for its review programme, there's no hard and fast rule to that. The company reserves the right to contact more participants for additional review purposes during the ongoing selection period.

The teasers begin

The Lab OnePlus 6T Edition opened shortly after the company released its first teaser for the upcoming smartphone. We've heard several rumours and seen many leaks around the 6T, but the official titbit has its own value.

The company shared a 5-second video teaser on Twitter, where it clearly hints at the in-display fingerprint scanner. The video shows a shield with a letter "T" inscribed on it and a text that says "Unlock The Future." The tweet also mentions "OnePlus 6T. It's coming," which means the official launch is just around the corner.

A leaked invite suggested that the official unveiling of OnePlus 6T would take place in India on October 17. Other features have also been leaked, suggesting a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 6T will pack a large 3,700mAh battery, which will naturally be equipped with Dash Charge. Besides all the important upgrades, OnePlus might actually kill one of the most useful features it has valued over the years – the 3.5mm headphone jack. Stay tuned for updates.