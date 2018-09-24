Earlier in the month, OnePlus officially confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 6T and also revealed that it will come with an advanced in-screen fingerprint sensor. Now, a promotional material of the flagship device has surfaced online disclosing the display design elements ahead of launch.

Prominent tipster, Slash Leaks has got hands on the OnePlus 6T poster revealing the front side of the device. It comes with water drop design, in which only the front-camera will be occupying the lone physical space up top and rest is taken over by working display. It will have a slimmer bezel on all sides compared to the predecessor OnePlus 6. With the increase in screen real estate, the consumers will get a better viewing experience.

There is no sign of fingerprint sensor, but make no mistake it will illuminate to make itself noticed by the user to put the finger on when he/she pick the phone up and the display is off [It will be similar to the Vivo V11 Pro -- check the image below].

OnePlus 6T: Other key features you should know

In addition to the fingerprint scanner, OnePlus 6T will also boast face unlock capability, but not sure if it will be on par with the Apple iPhone X (review).

Since the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the front panel, there will be only two camera module on the back along with the OnePlus logo. Like the OnePlus 6, its successor will boast metallic frame and glass cover on top of the back shell. But, we are not sure if the company has any plans to introduce wireless charging despite the glass casing on the rear side.

Inside, it is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and come in multiple RAM + storage configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, OnePlus 6T is said to come with dual-camera on the back, a good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front. Also, it is speculated to boast a bigger battery capacity with faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus for the first time ever, will introduce the phone (OnePlus 6T) with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

Though the company has announced the name of the OnePlus 6 successor as the 6T, it is yet to reveal the launch date. It can be noted that the official TV ads are already being telecasted in India and if previous release pattern is taken as any indication, OnePlus 6T is most likely to make the debut in October, probably in the second or third week.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus.