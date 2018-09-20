After a couple of press release related to the upcoming Android flagship, OnePlus has finally kick-started the official countdown for the OnePlus 6 successor launch in India.

OnePlus, in collaboration with official e-commerce partner Amazon simultaneously started airing TV and online ads revealing the new phone as the—OnePlus 6T. The company has also roped in Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador and in the short promotional video, we got a glimpse of the new phone's back panel. It looks like it will have two primary cameras, not three as previously rumoured.

It also teased about the phone having a new way to unlock the screen and it's no secret as the company CEO has already confirmed that OnePlus 6T will have in-display fingerprint similar to the Vivo V11 Pro ( also Vivo Nex & X21 series).

When will OnePlus 6T launch?

Now that the company has officially announced the name, it's only a matter of weeks for the OnePlus 6T to break covers. Going by the previous pattern, OnePlus is expected to launch the new Android phone around mid-October.

OnePlus 6T: What we know so far

As per the information, we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6T will have a new design language at least on the front. Leaked images have indicated that the device will come with water drop design, in which only the front-camera will be occupying the lone physical space up top and rest will be covered by working display. It will have a slimmer bezel on all sides compared to the OnePlus 6. With the increase in screen real estate, the consumers will get a better viewing experience.

On the back, it is said to come with metallic frame and glass cover on top of the back shell. It can be noted that there will be no fingerprint sensor on the back, as it has been moved to the front panel just above the base of the screen, which is easily accessible to the finger to unlock the phone. Additionally, OnePlus 6T will also boast face unlock capability, but it is not sure if it will be on par with the Apple iPhone X (review).

Inside, it is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Android Oreo OS (later upgradable to Android Pie) and in multiple RAM + storage configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, OnePlus 6T is said to come with dual-camera on the back and good selfie shooter with wide angle Field Of View (FOV) on the front. It is also rumoured to boast a bigger battery capacity with faster Warp Charge (aka Dash Charge) technology.

Also, OnePlus is expected to sell OnePlus 6T with T-Mobile carrier contract deal in the US, a first in the company's journey since its inception in late 2013. The unlocked model is said to cost around $550 (around €475/Rs 39,482).

