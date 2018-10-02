Last month, Google had started teasing the new slim-bezel design language of upcoming Pixel 3 series and now, with just a week left before the launch, the search engine giant has released a new video hinting another key feature of the Android flagship.

Google's new clip, which is currently available on its official Japan YouTube channel, shows off the 'Active Edge' feature. What's interesting is that this is available in the Pixel 2 series, but it can be used to trigger just the Google Assistant and silence the notification ring.

Users can even adjust the squeeze sensitivity – hard press, medium and light-- of the device's rim to trigger the Google Assistant.

We believe, the latest Google Pixel 3 teaser is hinting the new phones will do more functions, meaning device owner can customise 'Active Edge' to open third-party apps or do a specific operation. This will definitely bring more value-addition to a product, which is expected cost upward of $700.

Google Pixel 3: Other expected features

Like the Pixel 2 series and the iteration before that, Google is bringing two variants of Pixel 3—one generic Pixel 3 and larger screen model Pixel 3 XL.

The former is expected to sport a normal display with 18:9 aspect ratio that offers cinematic viewing experience without the obstructive notch.

On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL will be coming with iPhone X-like uni-brow on top and recently leaked images have shown an awkwardly big notch. One of the prime reason is that Google is incorporating two cameras and front-facing speakers.

Rest of the aspects remains the same for both the devices. They will flaunt a dual-tone glass and metal finish body. The glass will cover only the top-most part including the camera, while rest of the back side will have metal and the fingerprint sensor will be out of the glass enclosure.

However, the 3.5mm audio jack will not be making its return in the Pixel 3 series. On the bright side, Google is expected to offer Type C-to-3.55 mm port connector dongle in the retail box.

Other stipulated features include 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, minimum 3000mAh (in Pixel 3)/ around 3,500 (or more in Pixel 3 XL) battery, and thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, both the devices are expected to offer much more battery life than their predecessors. They will also come with Android Pie out-of-the-box and will be eligible for a minimum of three years of software support (until 2021).

The new Google Pixel 3 series will debut on 9 October in the New York City.

