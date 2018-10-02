HMD Global Oy, the official brand license of the Nokia mobile, has begun sending out the invites for a product launch event next week on October 11 in India.

The company has not mentioned any details such as the device name, but it is widely being reported that it might be the Nokia 7.1 Plus, which is slated to make the global debut on October 4 in London.

Nokia 7.1 Plus: What we know so far

As per the latest reports, the upcoming Nokia 7.1 Plus is an upper mid-range smartphone. For obvious reasons, it will have improved hardware compared to the recently launched Nokia 7 Plus.

It is said to sport a bigger 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio offering cinematic viewing. The good news is that the Nokia 7.1 Plus, unlike the Nokia 5.1 Plus or the 6.1 Plus, will not have iPhone X-like notch on top. So, there will not be any obstruction while watching videos or playing games.

Underneath, it will come with Snapdragon 710 octa-core, more powerful than the Snapdragon 660 seen in the generic Nokia 7 Plus.

It will be backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 400GB), 13MP+12MP dual cameras on the back and a 3400mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to keep the phone running for a day under mixed usage.

Since Nokia 7.1 Plus is an Android One series phone, it will run pure Android 8.1 Oreo and will soon get the latest Android 9.0 Pie. Its price is expected to start at €399 onwards (approx. Rs 29,338/€346).

