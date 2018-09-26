Ever since Google announced Android 9.0 Pie, Android smartphone users have been eager to test out the latest build. Several smartphones received the new software while in beta stage and some phones besides Pixel-series, such as OnePlus 6, even got the stable build. Nokia is one of the few brands that promises swift software updates, but it seems to have hit an obstacle with one of its latest devices.

Nokia 7 Plus was expected to receive Android Pie in September, but users did not get an OTA notification for the latest software even as the month nears its end. Anticipating users were updated on the rollout status by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas via a tweet on Tuesday, confirming a delay in the software update.

The company has cited "platform specific certification bugs" as the reason for the delay in bringing Android Pie for its mid-range smartphone. Although the issue has been addressed, Nokia is running the software through a final test phase with its beta testers ahead of a wider rollout.

Once the final round of beta testing is completed for Android Pie, Nokia 7 Plus users will start receiving OTA notifications to download the update. Earlier this month, the handset had received Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1, bringing several new features such as new system navigation, settings, notifications and Google's Adaptive Battery power prioritisation.

Prior to that, some users in India had reported that Android Pie had arrived for Nokia 7 Plus. A leaked screenshot confirming the upgrade suggested the file weighed about 1.1GB. By the looks of it, it could have been a beta version and the stable update is not due for at least a few more days.

It is not clear if Nokia can keep up its promise of rolling out Android Pie for Nokia 7 Plus by the end of this month, but users can certainly expect the software to arrive early next month citing the unexpected delay. Stay tuned for updates.