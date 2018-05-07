After globally unveiling the Nokia 7 Plus at MWC 2018 and releasing the handset in India last month, HMD Global Oy has some great news for those who bought the premium budget smartphone. Nokia 7 Plus has garnered positive reviews from users and critics alike, making it one of the worthiest sub-Rs 30,000 smartphones and the new feature adds more value.

HMD Global's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, announced on Twitter that Nokia 7 Plus will soon get dual-VoLTE support. This will allow second SIM users to enjoy high-speed 4G internet access that had been limited to 3G as in the case of most dual-SIM smartphones in the market.

Sarvikas did not mention when exactly the dual-VoLTE feature is going to be rolled out to Nokia 7 Plus smartphones, but it is expected to happen "shortly". It is possible that Nokia will bring the feature while rolling out the next software update.

Thanks Sid for the awesome review and don't worry, 2nd sim will support LTE shortly! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 4, 2018

HMD Global was lauded for the Nokia 7 Plus, but the lack of LTE support in the second SIM card slot received flak. Sarvikas' announcement is a sign that Nokia isn't going to sit back and take criticism when it can actually bring change and make its users happy.

For those unaware, Nokia 7 Plus is available across India's offline and online stores. Amazon India holds exclusive rights to sell the handset online while it can be picked up from Nokia 7 Plus users Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, and Reliance offline retail stores.

The handset is priced at Rs 25,999, and buyers get to choose between Black Copper and White Copper. For the price, it makes quite a compelling argument despite stiff competition in the market. With its price and configuration, Nokia 7 Plus can easily be pitted against the likes of Oppo F7, Vivo V9, and Moto X4.

Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch Full HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a dual rear camera setup with 12MP and 13MP sensors and a 16MP front camera lens by Zeiss. Under the hood, the Nokia 7 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

There's a 3,800mAh battery, which gives a full-day mixed usage. As for the software, the Nokia 7 Plus gets pure Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, which is one of the biggest USPs for Nokia handsets.