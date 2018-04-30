After rolling out the mid-range Nokia 6 (2018), HMD Global Oy has released two top-end models —Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco in India.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, the company is offering lucrative offers ranging from low EMIs (Easy Monthly Installments) to cash back, damage insurance coverage, data packs and more.

Nokia 7 Plus: Salient features of Android phone you should know

It flaunts a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer cinematic viewing experience. It features 2.5D curved glass cover with Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main cameras, one 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.On the front, it houses equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

Nokia 7 Plus launch offers:

As part of Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative, prospective Nokia 7 Plus with Airtel subscription are entitled to get cashback of Rs 2,000 and get the smartphone at an effective price of just Rs 23, 999 (against MRP: Rs 25,999). Also, Airtel customers can claim extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app until December 31.

Additionally, consumers will get 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip. All Nokia 7 plus consumers will also be eligible for a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it. The phone can also be availed at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit. Also, ICICI Bank will offer a five percent cashback until May 31.

Nokia 7 Plus is available on exclusively on Amazon (online), Nokia stores and select retail chains such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance from April 20. It comes in Black Copper and White Copper color options.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Key features of the Android flagship

As the name suggests, Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is an advanced version of the original Nokia 8. It flaunts a high-grade shell on the back and a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display having 700 nits brightness. It is protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Furthermore, Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning users can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive for up to 3 feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and Gen 1, NFC and a 3260mAh battery with fast charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via Type-C 3.1 USB port.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with the 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it houses fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

Nokia 8 Sirocco launch offers:

Nokia 8 Sirocco is available on exclusively on Flipkart (online), Nokia stores and select retail chains such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance from April 20. It comes in Black color options.

Prospective consumers are entitled to get 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip. Furthermore, Airtel customers buying the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be able to enjoy an additional data benefit of 120GB. While prepaid customers will get 20GB additional data on each of the first 6 recharges of Rs 199 or Rs 349, postpaid customers can avail the additional 20GB per month on the Rs 399 or Rs 499 plan for 6months. Also, Airtel customers can claim extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app until December 31.

The phone can also be availed at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit. Also, ICICI Bank will offer a five percent cashback until May 31.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia phones.