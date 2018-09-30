Finnish consumer electronics firm HMD Global Oy released the much-awaited Android Pie software to the popular Nokia 7 Plus.

The new Android Pie comes with a truckload of upgrades over the generation-old Android Oreo including Digital Wellbeing feature that promises to curb mobile phone addiction, battery life improvements and more to the Nokia 7 Plus.

The company has confirmed that only 10 percent of the devices are getting Android Pie and will be further rolled out in other Nokia 7 Plus globally, in stages. If the previous release is taken as any indication, it will take less than a week to reach all corners of the world.

Here's how to install Android 9.0 Pie on Nokia 7 Plus:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

The device owners can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates, and check for the new firmware.

Nokia Press Kit

Android Pie: Key features you should know

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is the full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. It also helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

It comes with Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and the number of notifications received. The users can also set App Timers to put limits on app usage.

Android Pie comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed- -- the screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. The user can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android 9 also introduces several new security features, including a standardised biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

