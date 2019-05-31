Feuding Bollywood-wallahs, actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar, were seen in one frame on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. This left fans of the two surprised and amused. The two don't see eye-to-eye ever since Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of being the "flagbearer of nepotism" in Bollywood, and that too, an accusation made on his chat show Koffee with Karan.

Kangana Ranaut's fan page on Instagram shared two group pictures of all the Bollywood and south cinema celebrities who were in attendance at Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony.

In the group picture, we can spot Kangana on the left and Karan Johar far away on the right, but they were in the same frame! We guess they had to agree to it because this picture must've been taken at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where the swearing-in ceremony was held. Who can refuse the President's men?

But wait a minute! There is another picture where it seems Karan Johar is taking a group selfie with Kangana Ranaut in the frame. Take a look! In fact, Karan Johar had recently admitted that Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses in the business and that he may work with her in future. But it seemed like Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were in no mood to let go. After this ceremony, KJo and Kangana may be thinking of burying the hatchet. What do you think?

Take a look at some more pictures of Bollywood celebs at Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony in Delhi.

Apart from Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, the other Bollywood celebs who attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi included actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Vivek Oberoi, singer Kailash Kher, veteran actor Jeetendra, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth with wife Latha, lyricist and adman Prasoon Joshi, and veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle.

Bollywood filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vivek Agnihotri (with his actress wife Pallavi Joshi), Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Abhishek Kapoor and Madhur Bhandarkar were also spotted among the guests. Actress Kajal Aggarwal could not make it to New Delhi for the ceremony, as the invite reached her late, although she tweeted the invitation.

Also spotted were Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani.

Over 8,000 guests, including Indian and foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and Indian personalities from showbiz had been invited in the biggest such ceremony ever in India.