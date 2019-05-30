Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the second term in an oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday, May 30. The time for the swearing-in ceremony is 7 pm IST, which will be followed by dinner.

Over 8,000 guests, including Indian and foreign dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities and south Indian movie stars, have been invited in the biggest such ceremony ever in India. Reports say Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan, and directors Sanjay Bhansali and Karan Johar have been invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, winning a majority, Kangana Ranaut celebrated by making chai and pakoras for her family. She had shared pictures from her home on social media.

NaMo loyalists from Bollywood, actor Anupam Kher, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and actor Akshay Kumar may also attend the ceremony, say reports. From the south Indian film industry, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have also been extended an invite to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony for the second term.

Apart from state leaders and heads of various countries, Indian industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as well as businessman Ajay Piramal are expected to attend. Microsoft Founder and former chairman Bill Gates as also John Chambers, former executive chairman and CEO, Cisco Systems, are also on the guest list.

Among the Indian sports stars, those who have been invited to PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony include badminton champions Saina Nehwal and Pulella Gopichand, former cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh, Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, and former sprinter P T Usha, among others.

Watch: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony live on Doordarshan here.