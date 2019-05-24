Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from his seat in Varanasi and is also set to form the government at the Centre after the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After returning from her gig at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana Ranaut got busy in the kitchen at her Mumbai home! The actress treated her family to chai and pakodas to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's victory.

Sharing pictures from her kitchen and drawing room where her family was relishing the pakoras, Kangana Ranaut's team said on Twitter, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of narendramodi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!"

Chai and pakoras have been synonymous with Narendra Modi, who claims he was a chaiwalla as a child, serving tea to patrons and leading a humble life.

Kangana has been a BJP loyalist and rooted for PM Narendra Modi all along. She has also slammed fellow actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for not voicing their opinion on politics.

However, Kangana Ranaut has refuted claims that she will enter politics in the future. We shall wait and watch if she changes her decision five years later for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024!

Kangana Ranaut wowed fans with her style at the various events at Cannes 2019, especially her first look, which was a fusion sari with a corset and long-sleeves hand gloves. The look was curated by designers Shane and Falguni Peacock.

Back in Mumbai, the actress will now begin promotions for her film Mental Hai Kya that releases on July 26, 2019.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in and as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), a film she also happened to co-direct after director Krish left the shooting mid-way.