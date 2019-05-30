A week after Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed back to power on May 23, the Prime Minister will take oath for his second consecutive term on Thursday (May 30) evening. Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi police and paramilitary forces have been deployed ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
With nearly 8,000 guests, the oath-taking ceremony will commence at 7 pm. Leaders of BIMSTEC countries, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, have been invited in line with the government's "Neighbourhood First" policy.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, will attend the grand event, apart from several chief ministers.
- Ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, Babul Supriyo, Prakash Javedkar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have received Amit Shah's call informing them that they will be a part of the new government. The senior BJP leaders will rejoin the Modi-led BJP government and will be sworn-in today evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- Smriti Irani, who has defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his home turf Amethi, received a call about getting ministry in the new Modi Cabinet.
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Kiren Rijiju, Sadanand Gowda, Santosh Gangwar get calls regarding them being part of the new Modi 2.0 government.
#WATCH Mumbai: BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Bahut saari aashaaein zaroor judd jaati hain lekin wo sab fulfill zaroor karenge. Modi ji ka vision hai desh ke liye, poora plan ready hai unke dimag mein which he will not tell like that. But definitely karenge." pic.twitter.com/KzI9diItF7— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in a grand ceremony in Vijayawada.
Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan to attend Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony
Bollywood celebrities and south Indian movie stars, have been invited to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Reports say Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan, and directors Sanjay Bhansali and Karan Johar have been invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
Traffic advisory issued
Several roads in New Delhi will be closed for movement of the public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and the public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory issued by the Delhi Police further said roads including Rajpath - from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and S P Marg.
Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.
Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.
PM Modi, Amit Shah visit Gandhi, Atal memorial
Narendra Modi swearing-in: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders visited the Gandhi memorial early today morning to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi before the swearing-in ceremony begins. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the group went to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial to pay their respects.
Paid tributes to respected Bapu at Rajghat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019
This year, we mark the 150th Jayanti of Bapu. May this special occasion further popularise Bapu’s noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. pic.twitter.com/7HLOgdXzzx
We remember beloved Atal Ji every single moment.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019
He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people.
Motivated by Atal Ji’s life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives.
Here are glimpses from ‘Sadaiv Atal.’ pic.twitter.com/7LXNkU0DP4
Special gallery for 250 guests from Varanasi
A special gallery called "Kashi Sankul" is being set up at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to accommodate the 250 special guests who have been invited from Uttar Pradesh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister today.
The list of invitees comprises Padma awardees Pt Chhannulal Misra, Prashanti Singh, Rajnikant and son of late folk singer Hiralal Yadav.
Besides, the four proposers of PM Modi, the vice-chancellors of Banaras Hindu University, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth and Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, industrialists, head of Kashi Vidwat Parishad and local dignitaries are also among the invitees.
All MLAs, MLCs, state level, Kashi region, city unit office-bearers as well as poll management team members from Varanasi also figure in the list.
Who all are invited?
The grand event will be attended by chief ministers and governors of several states among others. Foreign dignitaries including leaders of BIMSTEC countries, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, have been invited in line with the government's "Neighbourhood First" policy.