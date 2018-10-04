Forbes Magazine's list of billionaires is one of the prestigious of its kind and the American business magazine has now revealed its new list for 2018. And no surprises here as Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, has sealed numero uno position in 'Forbes India Rich List 2018.'

The 61-year-old business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani is now on the top of the list for the 11th consecutive year with a net worth of $47.3 billion. Riding on the huge success of Reliance Jio mobile network service, Mukesh has added $9.3 billion to his wealth and is also the year's biggest gainer.

Azim Premji, the chairman of Wipro, retained the second spot for 2018. The 73-year-old business magnet added $2 billion to his wealth taking his total to $21 billion.

Multinational steel manufacturing corporation ArcelorMittal's chairman and CEO, Lakshmi Mittal moved a place up and sealed the third spot. The 68-year-old based in the United Kingdom has a net worth of $18.3 billion, increasing his wealth by $1.8 billion.

Other business magnates making the top 10 list are Hinduja brothers ($18 billion), Pallonji Mistry ($15.7 billion), Shiv Nadar ($14.6 billion), Godrej family ($14 billion), Dilip Shanghvi ($12.6 billion), Kumar Birla ($12.5 billion) and Gautam Adani ($11.9 billion).

Women Billionaires

There are only four women in the top 100 list. Savitri Jindal, chairperson of Jindal Group, is placed at 14th place with $8.35 billion net worth. The biggest gainer percentage wise is biotech queen Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. The Biocon head honcho's net worth rose 66.7 per cent to $3.6 billion and stood at the 39th spot.

In and out

There are five new faces in the list that include Krishna Kumar Bangur, who controls Graphite India and south Indian infrastructure magnate PP Reddy of Megha Engineering & Infrastructure. Eight former billionaires dropped off the list that includes Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor who has been directed to step down from the position by January and paints tycoon Ashwin Choksi, who died in September.