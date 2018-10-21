A lot of drama is expected to happen in tonight's episode of MTV Splitsvilla 11 as Simba, who left his connection for ex-Roadies Rising contestant and wildcard entrant Samyuktha Hegde last Sunday, will vote Maera out in the dome session.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who got into a heated argument with Samyuktha in the villa, will bring the verbal fight inside the dome session as well and will be seen shouting at her rival. Time and again we've seen the Splitsvillans blame Samyuktha for stealing Simba from Maera, but as the matter of fact, it was Simba's decision as well to leave Maera and move forward in the competition.

Maera will be seen breaking down in tears after Simba voted her out, while Samyuktha will be seen offering her a shoulder to cry on.

On the other hand, Arushi Handa, who has been keeping up with her ideal match Shagun, will call him a cheater in front of everyone which will leave everyone in shock. Shagun will be seen intimidating Fahad during the mud-throwing task.

An elimination is also on the cards and one of the Splitsvillans will bid goodbye to the show.

