Last Sunday, Shagun had an outburst at MTV Splitsvilla 11 after he failed to save his connection Sheetal from elimination and was left broken-hearted. While Shagun was trying to cope with the pain of Sheetal not being around anymore, Fahad picked a fight with him and accussing him being too dramatic. Furthermore, Anushka and Fahad were seen instigating Shagun's friends against him for the statement he made.

However, in tonight's episode, the Splitsvillans will be seen showcasing off their chemistry on the dance floor along with Sunny Leone who will make everybody's jaws drop with her steamy performance.

As Splitsvillans will be seen hitting the dance floor with their respective connections, Shruti will be seen confessing her love to Rohan for the very first time. Meanwhile, a special dance performance is lined-up but who will be performing on the stage is still a mystery.

Keep watching this space for the live updates from MTV Splitsvilla 11 at 7 pm today.