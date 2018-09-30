It seems like MTV Splitsvilla 11 will see an elimination after it announced the surprise dome session after a Bae Watch Session that took place last Sunday.

During the Bae Watch Session, boys and girls belonging to their rivals groups were made to perform together in Dare De Dil challenge which has brought a new twist to the elimination.

In tonight's episode, Anshuman will get a choice to pick a girl to face the Oracle with. But no, he didn't choose Roshni.

On the other hand, despite of being Shruti's best friend, Anushka, who is an ideal match with Kabir, did not save Rohan knowing he might have to leave the villa today.

While Anushka gets teary eyed looking at Shruti, Roshni hopes that if she is made to leave the villa, she hopes that Anshuman get his ideal match on the show. Roshni adds that she will really miss Anshuman if she gets eliminated from the villa.

Keep watching this space for the live updates from MTV Splitsvilla 11 at 7 pm today.