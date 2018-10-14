Samyuktha Hegde, who was a participant in the 15th season of MTV Roadies, made a grand entrance into MTV Splitsvilla 11 as a wild-card after Dance pe Chance Bae Watch session culminated.

The wild-card entrant seems to have floored the boys of Splitsvilla 11 and it looks like there will be a lot of flirting on the show henceforth.

In tonight's episode, all boys, except for Shagun and Kabir, will be seen having a flirtatious date with Samyuktha who will be seen trying to woo each one of them and steal other girls' connection.

While Anshuman can be seen complying to Samyuktha's demands, Simmba will be seen confessing his liking towards her.

On the other hand, Splitsvillan girls seem to be getting insecure of their connections having Samyuktha around them. In fact, Roshni and Anushka can be seen getting into a heated argument with Samyuktha over trying to steal their connections on the show.

Stay tuned for MTV Splitsvilla 11 live updates, October 14 episode at 7 pm today.