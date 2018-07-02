After teasing for a week, Motorola finally confirmed that the new budget Moto E5 Plus will be making its debut later this month.

Lenovo-owned is launching the Moto E5 Plus on July 10 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India and the company's proprietary Moto Hubs across the country.

As advertised, the highlight of the Moto E5 Plus is its battery. It comes with a huge 5,000mAh cell, which is more than sufficient to run the phone for a one-and-half day under mixed usage.

If used more conservatively, Moto E5 Plus can last two full days, easily. Another notable attribute of the device is that it supports fast charging capability. With this, device despite having massive battery capacity will be able to get fully recharged within two and half hours. Even just 15 minutes of charging is enough to make the phone last close to 6 hours, the company claims.

Motorola phone also comes with 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) MaxVision screen with 18:9 aspect ratio thus guaranteeing the user, rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it houses a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, Android Oreo, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera and an 8MP front shooter.

Moto E5 Plus vs competition:

Once released, Motorola phone is expected to go against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5, Tecno Camon I, Redmi Y2 and Honor 9 Lite, among others.

So far, Motorola has not revealed about launch details of the generic Moto E5 and the low-end Moto E5 Play for the Indian market, but if previous release pattern is taken as any indication. The company is most likely to release them sequentially leaving little time gap between each launch so that individual products don't cannibalise each other's sale.

Key features of Moto E5 series:

Models Moto E5 Plus Moto E5 Moto E5 Play Display 6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition 5.2-inch HD (1280x1720p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 16:9

Also supports Moto Display OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 octa-core (depending on region of sale) GPU Adreno 308 Adreno 308 Adreno 308 RAM 2GB/3GB 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 8MP camera with F2.2 aperture, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light Main: 13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP camera with Selfie Flash/Light Main: 8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP with Selfie Flash/Light Battery 5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge Battery life: Up to 1.5 days of life on a single charge* 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger 2800mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger Network 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Near Field Communications (NFC) in single SIM model, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm) 154.4 × 72.2 × 8.95 mm 151 x 74 x 8.85 mm Weight 200g 174g 150g Colors Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold Flash Gray/ Fine Gold Black/ Dark Lake/ Fine Gray Price €169 (approx. 13,757). €149 (approx. 12,129). To be revealed during local launch event

