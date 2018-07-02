After teasing for a week, Motorola finally confirmed that the new budget Moto E5 Plus will be making its debut later this month.
Lenovo-owned is launching the Moto E5 Plus on July 10 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India and the company's proprietary Moto Hubs across the country.
As advertised, the highlight of the Moto E5 Plus is its battery. It comes with a huge 5,000mAh cell, which is more than sufficient to run the phone for a one-and-half day under mixed usage.
If used more conservatively, Moto E5 Plus can last two full days, easily. Another notable attribute of the device is that it supports fast charging capability. With this, device despite having massive battery capacity will be able to get fully recharged within two and half hours. Even just 15 minutes of charging is enough to make the phone last close to 6 hours, the company claims.
Motorola phone also comes with 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) MaxVision screen with 18:9 aspect ratio thus guaranteeing the user, rich cinematic viewing experience.
Under-the-hood, it houses a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, Android Oreo, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera and an 8MP front shooter.
Moto E5 Plus vs competition:
Once released, Motorola phone is expected to go against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5, Tecno Camon I, Redmi Y2 and Honor 9 Lite, among others.
So far, Motorola has not revealed about launch details of the generic Moto E5 and the low-end Moto E5 Play for the Indian market, but if previous release pattern is taken as any indication. The company is most likely to release them sequentially leaving little time gap between each launch so that individual products don't cannibalise each other's sale.
Key features of Moto E5 series:
|Models
|Moto E5 Plus
|Moto E5
|Moto E5 Play
|Display
|6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.2-inch HD (1280x1720p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|OS
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Processor
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 octa-core (depending on region of sale)
|GPU
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|RAM
|2GB/3GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge
|4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger
|2800mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger
|Network
|4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only
|4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only
|4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only
|Add-ons
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Near Field Communications (NFC) in single SIM model, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm)
|154.4 × 72.2 × 8.95 mm
|151 x 74 x 8.85 mm
|Weight
|200g
|174g
|150g
|Colors
|Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold
|Flash Gray/ Fine Gold
|Black/ Dark Lake/ Fine Gray
|Price
|€169 (approx. 13,757).
|€149 (approx. 12,129).
|To be revealed during local launch event
