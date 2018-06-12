Xiaomi's recently unveiled Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale in India on Tuesday, June 12. It will be available exclusively on Mi.com, Amazon from 12 pm.

Prospective consumers can also purchase Redmi Y2 at their nearest Mi Home, but stocks are expected to be limited, so it is advised to head to the shop early to get your hands on the new phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price and launch offers:

The company is offering the Redmi Y2 in two variants — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage — for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. Xiaomi is also bundling a semi-transparent TPU case along with the phone in the retail box.

As part of the promotional launch offers, Xiaomi in collaboration with Airtel is offering Rs 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240GB data benefits free of cost.

Also, consumers with ICICI debit/credit cards can claim Rs 500 instant cashback for buying Redmi Y2 on June 12 via Mi.com and Amazon.

The highlight of the Redmi Y2 is it camera hardware. It boasts feature-rich 16MP front camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Beautify 4.0. Also, when Auto HDR is enabled, the 16MP front camera can automatically detect a back-light environment and applies the HDR effect.

Another notable aspect of the device is the Selfie-light. It mimics natural light, allowing catchlights in the eyes to be captured, which makes for great portrait photos, the company claims.

The camera also supports AI Bokeh that effectively distinguishes the subject from the background, even correctly identifying elements such as hair accessories and popular hand gestures as being part of the subject.

In low-light conditions, the sensor in the 16MP camera uses pixel binning technique to combine information from four pixels and create one large 2.0µm pixel. This greatly improves the resulting picture quality, producing clearer and brighter photos in low light with less noise. Another addition to its low-light repertoire is the Selfie-light, which produces a 4500K colour temperature making it easier to take selfies in low-light conditions, the company said.

On the back, the Redmi Y2 comes with a 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera. The 12MP primary sensor has 1.25µm large pixels, which guarantees brighter images in low light conditions. The 5MP secondary sensor is dedicated to acquiring depth information, producing photos with great bokeh effects.

In Portrait Mode, both the front and back cameras support AI Beautify. AI Beautify 4.0 is designed keeping in mind specific needs of users in India, and can detect elements such as makeup, beards, nose rings, etc. and keep them intact (besides popular selfie facial expressions).

Other stipulated specifications include 5.99-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass, Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9.5, face unlock feature, fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Y2:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC colour gamut: 70.8% OS Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9.5 Processor 14nm 64 class 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 12MP with LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), F2.2 aperture + 5MP with Beautify 4.0, Portrait mode

Front: 16MP with LED flash, Beautify 4.0, Portrait mode, 79.8-degree field of view, 5-element lens, F2.0 aperture, Selfie-light flash support, face unlock Battery 3,080mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock infrared sensor, dual-SIM (nano+nano+ microSD), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, micro USB port Dimensions 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1 mm Weight 170g Colours Rose gold, Champagne gold, Platinum silver Price 3GB RAM+ 32GB: Rs 9,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB: Rs 12,999

