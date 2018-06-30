After days of teasing, Motorola finally revealed that it will be bringing the power-packed Moto E5 series soon. The company confirmed the news on Twitter that top-end Moto E5 Plus with the massive battery will be released in July.

As mentioned above, the USP of Moto E5 Plus is its cell capacity. It comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage. If used more conservatively, it can last two days easily. Another notable aspect of the device is it supports fast charging capability. With this, despite big battery, the device will be able to get fully charged up within two and half hours. The company also claims that just 15 minutes of charging is enough to make the phone last close to 6 hours.

Motorola Moto E5 Plus flaunts a 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio thus guaranteeing the user rich cinematic viewing experience. Inside, it comes with comes with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, Android Oreo OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera and an 8MP front shooter.

How much would Moto E5 Plus cost?

In the press note, which was released during the global announcement in April, the Moto E5 Plus commands global price-tag of €169 (approx. $198/Rs 13,757). We believe, it is likely to cost much less as the mid-range Moto G6 series, which was recently released in India costs between Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999.

Usually Moto E series costs less than Moto G series, so expect Moto E5 Plus anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000 in India.

When will Moto E5 and E5 Play debut in India?

We believe the Lenovo-owned company will give Moto E5 Plus a store shelf time for at least a month, before planning to roll out other variants. By doing so, the company will not have to worry about Moto E5 or the E5 Play to cannibalising the Moto E5 Plus' sale. And also, there will be less confusion among customers on which variant to buy.

For those unaware, the generic Moto E5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

BIG battery. BIG screen. For BIG entertainment. The #motoe5plus is on its way. Get set to say #helloentertainment! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/eGKxElhLmY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 29, 2018

As far as the low-end Moto E5 Play is concerned, it sports a smaller 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP camera, 5MP shooter and a 2800mAh (interchangeable) battery with 10W TurboPower charger.

Key features of Moto E5 series:

Models Moto E5 Plus Moto E5 Moto E5 Play Display 6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition 5.2-inch HD (1280x1720p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 16:9

Also supports Moto Display OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 octa-core (depending on region of sale) GPU Adreno 308 Adreno 308 Adreno 308 RAM 2GB/3GB 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 8MP camera with F2.2 aperture, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light Main: 13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP camera with Selfie Flash/Light Main: 8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP with Selfie Flash/Light Battery 5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge Battery life: Up to 1.5 days of life on a single charge* 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger 2800mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger Network 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Near Field Communications (NFC) in single SIM model, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm) 154.4 × 72.2 × 8.95 mm 151 x 74 x 8.85 mm Weight 200g 174g 150g Colors Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold Flash Gray/ Fine Gold Black/ Dark Lake/ Fine Gray Price €169 (approx. 13,757). €149 (approx. 12,129). To be revealed during the local launch event

