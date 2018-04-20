After months of speculations, Motorola finally pulled the wraps off the new line of Moto G and E series phones in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Both the new Moto G6 and the Moto E5 series come with big upgrades over their respective predecessors in terms of most aspects such as design, build quality, camera and more.

First up, Moto G6 comes in three variants — a top-end Moto G6 Plus, a standard Moto G6 and the low-end Moto G6 Play.

The Moto G6 Plus sports uni-body design having a metallic shell with 3D glass cover on the back and on the front; it will feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other features include the fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery. It will start at €299 (approx. Rs 24,338) and will be made available first in Brazil and come later to other regions.

The standard Moto G6 resembles the G6 Plus in terms of design language but comes with a smaller size and less battery capacity. It flaunts a 5.7-inch full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh cell. It will be released first in Brazil with prices starting at $249 (roughly Rs 16, 450).

The Moto G6 Play model features a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger. It costs $199 (approx. 13,146).

Like the Moto G6, the new Moto E5 series also comes in three models—Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5, and the Moto E5 Play.

Moto E5 Plus flaunts a 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and comes with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera, an 8MPfront shooter and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capability. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America with prices starting at €169 (approx. 13,757).

On the other hand, the generic Moto E5 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13 MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America with prices starting at €149 (approx. 12,129).

As far as the low-end Moto E5 Play is concerned, it sports a smaller 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP camera, 5MP shooter and a 2800mAh (interchangeable) battery with 10W TurboPower charger. It said to hit stores in North America in coming months and the price will be revealed during the local launch event.

Key features of Moto G6 series:

Models Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Moto G6 Play Display 5.9-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 octa-core GPU 7 00 MHz Adreno 508 Adreno 506 600 MHz Adreno 508 RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 128GB 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot color, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot color, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video

13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video Front: 5MP camera with Beautification mode, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion Battery 3,200mAh with TurboPower charger 3,000mAh with TurboPower charger 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger Battery life: Up to 36 hours Network 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, face unlock, moto key, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, face unlock, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, polymer glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 160 x 75.5 x 8.0 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 155.4 x 72.2 x 9.1 mm Weight 167g 167g 180g Colors Deep Indigo/Nimbus Deep Indigo /Black /Blush /Silver Deep Indigo/ Flash Grey Price €299 (approx. Rs 24,338) $249 (roughly Rs 16, 450) $199 (approx. 13,146).

Key features of Moto E5 series:

Models Moto E5 Plus Moto E5 Moto E5 Play Display 6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition 5.2-inch HD (1280x1720p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 16:9

Also supports Moto Display OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 octa-core (depending on region of sale) GPU Adreno 308 Adreno 308 Adreno 308 RAM 2GB/3GB 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 8MP camera with F2.2 aperture, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light Main: 13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP camera with Selfie Flash/Light Main: 8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front: 5MP with Selfie Flash/Light Battery 5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge Battery life: Up to 1.5 days of life on a single charge* 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger 2800mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger Network 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Near Field Communications (NFC) in single SIM model, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm) 154.4 × 72.2 × 8.95 mm 151 x 74 x 8.85 mm Weight 200g 174g 150g Colors Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold Flash Gray/ Fine Gold Black/ Dark Lake/ Fine Gray Price €169 (approx. 13,757). €149 (approx. 12,129). To be revealed during the local launch event

