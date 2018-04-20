After months of speculations, Motorola finally pulled the wraps off the new line of Moto G and E series phones in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Both the new Moto G6 and the Moto E5 series come with big upgrades over their respective predecessors in terms of most aspects such as design, build quality, camera and more.
First up, Moto G6 comes in three variants — a top-end Moto G6 Plus, a standard Moto G6 and the low-end Moto G6 Play.
The Moto G6 Plus sports uni-body design having a metallic shell with 3D glass cover on the back and on the front; it will feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.
Other features include the fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery. It will start at €299 (approx. Rs 24,338) and will be made available first in Brazil and come later to other regions.
The standard Moto G6 resembles the G6 Plus in terms of design language but comes with a smaller size and less battery capacity. It flaunts a 5.7-inch full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh cell. It will be released first in Brazil with prices starting at $249 (roughly Rs 16, 450).
The Moto G6 Play model features a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger. It costs $199 (approx. 13,146).
Like the Moto G6, the new Moto E5 series also comes in three models—Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5, and the Moto E5 Play.
Moto E5 Plus flaunts a 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and comes with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera, an 8MPfront shooter and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capability. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America with prices starting at €169 (approx. 13,757).
On the other hand, the generic Moto E5 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13 MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery. It will roll out over the coming months in various countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America with prices starting at €149 (approx. 12,129).
As far as the low-end Moto E5 Play is concerned, it sports a smaller 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP camera, 5MP shooter and a 2800mAh (interchangeable) battery with 10W TurboPower charger. It said to hit stores in North America in coming months and the price will be revealed during the local launch event.
Key features of Moto G6 series:
|Models
|Moto G6 Plus
|Moto G6
|Moto G6 Play
|Display
|5.9-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.7-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|OS
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Processor
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core
|1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 octa-core
|GPU
|7 00 MHz Adreno 508
|Adreno 506
|600 MHz Adreno 508
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|3GB/4GB
|2GB/3GB
|Storage
|64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|3,200mAh with TurboPower charger
|3,000mAh with TurboPower charger
|4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, face unlock, moto key, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, face unlock, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, polymer glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Dimensions
|160 x 75.5 x 8.0 mm
|153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm
|155.4 x 72.2 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|167g
|167g
|180g
|Colors
|Deep Indigo/Nimbus
|Deep Indigo /Black /Blush /Silver
|Deep Indigo/ Flash Grey
|Price
|€299 (approx. Rs 24,338)
|$249 (roughly Rs 16, 450)
|$199 (approx. 13,146).
Key features of Moto E5 series:
|Models
|Moto E5 Plus
|Moto E5
|Moto E5 Play
|Display
|6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.2-inch HD (1280x1720p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|OS
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Android Oreo 8.0
|Processor
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 octa-core (depending on region of sale)
|GPU
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|RAM
|2GB/3GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge
|4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger
|2800mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Near Field Communications (NFC) in single SIM model, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm)
|154.4 × 72.2 × 8.95 mm
|151 x 74 x 8.85 mm
|Weight
|200g
|174g
|150g
|Colors
|Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold
|Flash Gray/ Fine Gold
|Black/ Dark Lake/ Fine Gray
|Price
|€169 (approx. 13,757).
|€149 (approx. 12,129).
|To be revealed during the local launch event