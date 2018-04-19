Motorola is a hosting launch event in Sao Paulo on April 19 and before it could officially announce the new products, the company's app development team has inadvertently revealed the two unannounced Moto G phone series names.

Motorola Moto Voice creators have revealed that the yet-to-be-launched 2018-series Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus will support their digital assistant app [check screen-shot below].

Until today, nobody knew for sure, what Motorola will unveil in Brazil. Now, we are more than certain that the mystery product expected to be unraveled later today is the Moto G6 series.

Moto G6 series: All you need to know about the upcoming Android phones

As per reliable reports, Motorola Moto G6 is coming in three variants—a high-end Moto G6 Plus, a standard Moto G6 and the low-end Moto G6 Play.

The Moto G6 Plus said to come with uni-body design language having a metallic shell on the back and on the front; it will feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other expected features include finger print sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery.

The generic Moto G6 is expected to resemble the G6 Plus in terms of design language but will come with smaller size and less battery capacity. It comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh cell.

On the other hand, Moto G6 Play model will feature a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

