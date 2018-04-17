Motorola's popular premium mid-range phone Moto G5s has received a generous price cut in India.This is the second time the company has reduced the MRP of Moto G5s from Rs 14,999 to Rs 9,999 in April for a limited period.

But, this time it is permanent, making it the most feature-rich phone in the sub-Rs10,000 price range. Prospective consumers can purchase the Moto G5s at a discounted price at Moto Hubs, Amazon.in and other authorized retail stores across the country. It is available in Fine Gold, Lunar Grey, and Oxford Blue color options.

Motorola Moto G5s flaunts a premium metal-clad shell on the back and a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1920x1080p resolution on the front.

Under the hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core, 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage. It also boasts of TurboPower quick-charging capability.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses a 16MP shooter with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), dual-tone LED flash on the back with full HD video recording capability and a 5MP front snapper, decent enough to get a good selfie photo and also offer high-resolution video chatting.

The timing of the Moto G5s price cut announcement comes close on the heels of reports of the impending launch of its Moto G6 series. This might be stock clearance exercise to make way for its successor.

Motorola Brazil is hosting an event on April 19 and going by previous release patterns, the Moto G6 series most probably to make the debut.

Moto G6 series: Expected features

As per the information, we have gathered so far, Motorola Moto G6 is coming in three variants—a low-end Moto G6 Play, a generic Moto G6, and the top-end Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Plus: It is said to sport a metallic shell on the back with big circular camera module having two snappers and dual-tone LED flash, and the iconic batwing Motorola logo below it, which is also expected to house the fingerprint sensor.

On the front, Moto G6 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

Moto G6: It is expected to resemble the G6 Plus in terms of design language, but comes with a smaller 5.7-inch Full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play: It will feature 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s:

Model Moto G5s Display 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core GPU 650MHz Adreno 506 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support Camera Main: 16MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus),

Front: 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash Battery 3000 mAh;

TurboPower for up to 5 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging* Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loudspeaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB Price Old: Rs. 14,999

New: Rs 9,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Motorola products.