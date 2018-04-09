Motorola's popular Moto G5s series has received a generous price cut in India. The popular mid-range phone, which was priced Rs 14,999 during the launch can now be grabbed for just Rs 9,999.

The offer is valid only on Amazon from Monday to April 11 in India. The company claims the promotional sale is to mark the 45th anniversary of the world's first cell-phone call made through the Motorola mobile.

For those unaware, Motorola employee Martin Cooper, standing near a 900 MHz base station on Sixth Avenue, between 53rd and 54th Streets, in New York City, used a prototype of the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x and placed a test call to the Bell Labs headquarters in New Jersey on April 3, 1973.

Coming back to the topic at hand, Motorola Moto G5s is a feature-rich phone. It features metal-clad shell on the back and a 5.2-inch full HD screen on the front.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core, 4GB RAM, a 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

Also, the Moto G5s price-cut announcement comes close on the heels of reports of the upcoming launch of the Moto G6. We believe this might also be a stocks clearance exercise to make way for its successor.

Last month, the company confirmed to launch its first products for 2018 and going by previous release patterns, the Moto G6 series is most likely to break covers later this month.

Moto G6 series: Expected features and price details

As per latest reports, Motorola is bringing three Moto G6 variants—a low-end Moto G6 Play, a generic Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Plus: It is said to come with a metal-based cover on the back with big circular camera module having two snappers and dual-tone LED flash, and the iconic batwing Motorola logo below it, which will also house fingerprint sensor.

On the front, Moto G6 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

Moto G6: It is expected to sport similar design language of the G6 Plus, but with a smaller 5.7-inch Full HD+ display.

Under-the-hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play: It will be coming with a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

As of now, we have price details of Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus. They are said to cost $249.99(roughly €203/Rs 16,264) and $199.99 (approx. €162/Rs 13,011), respectively.

Word on the street is that the Moto G6 series will initially hit stores first in emerging markets such as Brazil, India and later in Europe and American regions.

