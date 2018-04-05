While announcing a change in its leadership last week, Lenovo-owned Motorola had confirmed the launch of its first 2018-series phones in April. Now, it has officially announced the date.

Motorola Brazil has commenced sending out invites for a product unveiling event on April 19 in Sao Paulo. Though there is no word on the name of the device, it is most likely to be the Moto G6 series, reported Android Pit.

For several years, Motorola has been launching Moto G series first ahead of the release Moto E and Z (& X series before that) models later in the year.

The specification, images and even the prices of the G6 series had been leaked extensively on the Internet and the leaks were seen as a strong sign of an impending launch.

Moto G6 series: All you need to know

As per the information gathered so far, Motorola is bringing three Moto G6 variants — a low-end Moto G6 Play, generic Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Plus: It is said to come with metallic-shell on the back with big circular camera module having two snappers with dual-tone LED flash and the iconic batwing Motorola logo below it, which will also house fingerprint sensor.

On the front, Moto G6 Plus is said to feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

Moto G6: It is expected to sport similar design language of the G6 Plus, but with a smaller 5.7-inch Full HD+ display.

Under the hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play: It will be coming with a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

As of now, we have price details of Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus. They are said to cost $249.99 (roughly Rs 16,264) and $199.99 (approx. Rs 13,011), respectively.

Mid-range Moto G6 series are mainly target for emerging markets, so we expect the new Motorola phones to hit stores first in Brazil, India and later in Europe and American markets.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Motorola products.