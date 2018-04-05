Motorola Moto G6 Play will come much bigger battery capacitu than Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 Play will also flaunt latest 18:9 display aspect ratio standard

Before Motorola could officially launch the company's new Moto G6 series, the company's in-house product document has slipped out into the Internet revealing the key specification of low-end G6 Play version.

Android Headline, which claims to have the exclusive access to the product document, has detailed that the Moto G6 Play will come with a 4,000mAh battery, 33% bigger capacity than the standard Moto G6 (3,000mAh) and the high-end Moto G6 Plus (3,200mAh).

With such a huge cell, Moto G6 Play is capable of running for close to 36 hours. Also, the company in a bid save consumer's time will be bundling 10W Turbocharger as part of the product package. With this, users can quickly charge up at least half the battery capacity within just a few minutes during the early morning rush.

Motorola's low-end Moto G6 Play will have more appeal than ever before

The document also revealed another surprise feature of the Moto G6 Play. It is said to come with 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Previously, it was rumored that Motorola in a bid to differentiate Play version from the standard G6, would keep the former's screen with old aspect ratio standard.

If this is true, Moto G6 Play with a big battery and latest display standard will definitely have more appeal, not just among consumers on shoestring budget, but also those who are looking for a good secondary companion phone.

Other stipulated features of Moto G6 Play include 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core CPU, a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front snapper.

As said before, Motorola, in addition to the Moto G6 Play will be launching Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6:

It is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Plus:

It is also said to flaunt same design language as the generic Moto G6 but come with a bigger screen. It is said to feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

Motorola has confirmed to host a product launch event later this month and we believe, like previous years, Moto G series, in this case, G6 models will break covers before Moto E and Z series.

