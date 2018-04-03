Lenovo-owned Motorola had earlier confirmed that its first products of the year will be launched in April. And now, posters of the Moto G6 series have been leaked online.

Renowned product tipster Roland Quandt has posted exclusive Moto G6 and G6 Plus posters revealing key design elements and camera details.

In the images, both the Moto G6 series models feature a wide display with 18:9 aspect ratio and lack front-facing fingerprint sensor, which was present in the previous edition. To probably increase space for display, the company may have shifted it to rear-side. Previously leaked images have indicated that the iconic batwing logo, which always comes in the center in the rear-side, is the new home to the biometric sensor.

It comes as no surprise as the 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers cinematic viewing experience, is the new display norm in the industry.

In the third image, Moto G6 Plus is shown to have special camera feature that allows the user to change the background of the photo while keeping the subject in the same place. This is nifty photography trick, which comes handy while creating custom digital postcards. Users can simply stand in any random place and crop the background with something exotic like the beach.

We believe the generic Moto G6 will also have the aforementioned feature as it is also tipped to come with dual-camera, but sadly the low-end Moto G6 Play, which comes with a single primary camera, will not have photo background edit option.

Moto G6 series: What we know so far

Recent reports have indicated that there will be three Moto G6 series variants — low-end Moto G6 Play, generic Moto G6, and the high-end Moto G6 Plus.

Motorola Moto G6 (also Play and Plus) official launch marketing materials. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RrUrjHulDY — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 1, 2018

Moto G6 Play: It is expected to flaunt a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G6: It is said to come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Plus: It is also said to flaunt same design language as the generic Moto G6, but will flaunt a bigger 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

As of now, we have price details of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus. They are said to cost $249.99 (roughly €203/Rs 16,264) and $199.99 (approx. €162/Rs 13,011), respectively.

The word on the street is that Moto G6 series will be released first in India, Brazil and other emerging markets and later to developed regions such as Europe and America.

