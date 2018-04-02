Last week, Motorola confirmed the launch of the company's first products for the year in April and now, a report has emerged that it may be the Moto G6 series.

Before Motorola could officially unveil the new Moto G6 series, US-based Frys has jumped the gun by listing the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play on its e-commerce website for $249.99(roughly €203/Rs 16,264) and $199.99 (approx. €162/Rs 13,011). It also claims that the shipment of former will begin from May 10 and the latter will be delivered from May 17 onwards.

However, we believe that the aforementioned estimated availability dates are specific only for the US market, while India, Brazil and other emerging markets, where Motorola has a bigger presence, will release the Moto G6 series much earlier, most probably before this month-end.

Moto G6 series: What we know so far

As per latest reports, Moto G5 series successor will come in three variants—a low-end Moto G6 Play, a generic Moto G6 and a top-end Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Play: It is said to sport a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G6: It is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Besides the Moto G6 and the G6 Play, Motorola is also expected to unveil Moto G6 Plus. It is also said to flaunt same design language as the generic Moto G6 but come with a bigger screen. It is said to feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

