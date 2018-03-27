Motorola was rumored to unveil a new line of Moto G series in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, but it never materialized. Now, the company has announced a change in leadership and confirmed that there will be a new product launch in April.

Sergio Buniac, a 20-year veteran of Motorola, will take over as the company's new president and the chairman. Buniac will be replacing Aymar de Lencquesaing, who has decided to relinquish the post to spend more time with his family.

"With over 20 years of service at Motorola, Sergio's CV combines end-to-end industry experience including a strong track record of growth in leading our Latin America business (we are now #2 in that market!), as well as stints in strategic planning and product management. Sergio is highly respected within the industry and we know he's the right choice to lead us forward as President and Chairman of Motorola," Motorola said in a statement.

The company also confirmed that it is looking forward to sharing their first products of the year with fans next month.

If previous release pattern is any indication, Moto G is always the first series of phones launched by Motorola every year. Moto E, Moto X, and Z series come in sequential months, respectively.

Moto G6 series images and spec-sheet have also surfaced on the internet quite frequently in the recent past. The series has passed several network certifications in several countries. So, fans can expect Moto G6 series in April at least in Asia and Latin American regions.

Moto G6 series: All you need to know

Moto G6 series will come in three variants — a top-end Moto G6 Plus, a generic Moto G6 and a low-end Moto G6 Play.

Moto G6 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

The standard Moto G6 will come with a similar exterior design but differ in screen size. It is expected to sport a smaller 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset,3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play is expected to come with 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

