After weeks of teasing, Lenovo-owned Motorola finally pulled the wraps off the new line of affordable phones — Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play — in New Delhi on June 4.

First up, the budget Moto G6 Play model features a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger.

On the other hand, Moto G6 sports uni-body design having a metallic shell on the back and on the front it features 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, Android Oreo, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,000mAh cell. It features a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and an 8MP front camera.

Moto G6, G6 Play price and launch offers:

As advertised prior to the launch, Motorola Moto G6 will be available exclusively on Amazon at 11:59 pm on June 4. It will be available in two variants—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—with prices starting at Rs 13,999.

As part of launch offer, the company is offering a flat Rs 1,250 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions only on Amazon.

The e-commerce site is also offering extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange of any Motorola phone, only on Amazon, No Cost EMI options are also available at both Amazon and Moto Hubs. On Kindle lite app, consumers can claim 80 percent off on your first kindle e-books, only on Amazon.

And, one year of Amazon Prime Membership worth 999 with Airtel 4G Monthly Postpaid plans of Rs.499 or above.

On the other hand, Moto G6 Play will be available exclusively on Flipkart in—Indigo Black and Fine Gold—for Rs 11,999.

Prospective consumers are entitled to get a flat Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, only on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G6 Play buyers are also entitled to get additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange of their old smartphone on Flipkart. It is also giving assured guarantee up to Rs 5,100 worth buyback value, only on Flipkart. No Cost EMI options available from Bajaj Finserve, at both Flipkart and Moto Hubs. Also, consumers can claim 25-percent effective discount on Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan.

Both the Moto G6 and the G6 Play can also be purchased at more than 600 Motorola authorised brick-and-mortar-based Moto Hubs across India with same launch offers, but for a limited period. If they shop at Moto Hubs using Paytm Mall QR code, they can claim Rs 1,200 cashback on mobile recharge.

As of now, there is no official word on when Moto G6 Plus will be released in India. We believe the company will wait for a month or two so that the Moto X4, which falls under the same price range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, get enough time on the store shelf.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G6 series:

Models Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Moto G6 Play Display 5.9-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 octa-core GPU 7 00 MHz Adreno 508 Adreno 506 600 MHz Adreno 508 RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 128GB 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video

13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video Front: 5MP camera with Beautification mode, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion Battery 3,200mAh with TurboPower charger 3,000mAh with TurboPower charger 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger Battery life: Up to 36 hours Network 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTESIM type: NanoDual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, face unlock, moto key, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, face unlock, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, polymer glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 160 x 75.5 x 8.0 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 155.4 x 72.2 x 9.1 mm Weight 167g 167g 180g Colors Deep Indigo/Nimbus Deep Indigo /Black /Blush /Silver Deep Indigo/ Flash Grey Price €299 (approx. Rs 24,338) in Europe Starts at Rs 13,999 Rs 11,999

