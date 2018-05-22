Amazon on Monday announced that the new Moto G6 will be available exclusively on its e-commerce site on June 4, but there were no availability details of the low-end Moto G6 Play.

Now, Motorola has cleared the air by announcing that the latter will be released on the same day but on Flipkart. The company is expected to announce the price details of both the devices next month.

The Moto G6 series made its global debut last month in Brazil. It comes in three variants—one a budget Moto G6 Play, a generic Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus. In India, only the two models are coming on June 4.

We believe the Moto G6 Plus will be rolled out later, probably in July so that the lower-end models get enough time on the store shelves or else the G6 Plus might cannibalize their sales.

For those unaware, Moto G6 sports uni-body design having a metallic shell on the back and on the front it features 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh cell.

The Moto G6 Play model features a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W TurboCharger.

On the other hand, Motorola Moto G6 Plus sports similar metallic unibody design language of the Moto G6, but come with bigger 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G6 series vs competition:

Once released, the Moto G6 series will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5 series, Oppo's new RealMe 1 series, among others.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G6 series:

Models Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Moto G6 Play Display 5.9-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch full HD + (2160x1080p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports: Moto Display, night mode to lessen the strain on eyes in low-light condition 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 octa-core GPU 7 00 MHz Adreno 508 Adreno 506 600 MHz Adreno 508 RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 128GB 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with dual autofocus Pixel tech, F1.7 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 4K Ultra HD video, Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video

12MP+5MP with F1.8 aperture, Landmark recognition, object recognition, text scanner, portrait mode, spot colour, face filters, panorama, manual mode, Up to 1080p video (60fps), Timelapse video, Slow motion video Front: 8MP camera with Group selfie mode, beautification mode, manual mode, face filters, Up to 1080p (30 fps) Timelapse video Slow motion Main: 13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video

13MP with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture, panorama, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion video Front: 5MP camera with Beautification mode, manual mode, up to 1080p (30 fps), Slow motion Battery 3,200mAh with TurboPower charger 3,000mAh with TurboPower charger 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger Battery life: Up to 36 hours Network 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano

Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, face unlock, moto key, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Near Field Communication (NFC), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, face unlock, 3D glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protections against water splash, Fingerprint reader, moto key, polymer glass back, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loud speaker, 3 mics, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 160 x 75.5 x 8.0 mm 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm 155.4 x 72.2 x 9.1 mm Weight 167g 167g 180g Colors Deep Indigo/Nimbus Deep Indigo /Black /Blush /Silver Deep Indigo/ Flash Grey Price (in Europe) €299 (approx. Rs 24,338) $249 (roughly Rs 16, 450) $199 (approx. 13,146).

