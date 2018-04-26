Motorola Moto Z3 Play is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2018

The upcoming Moto Z3 Play will have upgrades both in terms of exterior looks and also internal hardware

Motorola Moto Z3 Play tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core

Promotional images of Motorola's much awaited Moto Z3 Play has surfaced online revealing design elements of the Android phone.

Earlier in the month, an e-commerce firm had listed Moto Z3 Play's cover-case. It gave us an idea of how the device would look but could figure out if what material it would be made off. Now, Android Headlines, which had revealed key specs of Moto G6 series much before the launch, has got hold of Moto Z3 Play's images.

In the picture, the Moto Z3 Play looks gorgeous in the glass back. And yet, it retains the unique modular design factor of the previous generation. It features the familiar big circular camera module on the rear-side with dual snappers and multi-tone LED flash on the top and also the 16-pin connector at the base to dock the snap-on mods with a lone mic below it.

With the use of glass back, there is a possibility that the Motorola phone might support wireless charging capability.

Exclusive: Moto Z3 Play Official Render: More Screen & Dual Rear Camerashttps://t.co/zWsBKjoFYW pic.twitter.com/sD3CywUY4h — Android Headlines (@Androidheadline) April 26, 2018

Also, another interesting fact we could glean from the images is that there is no physical fingerprint sensor, neither in the front-panel nor on the back. But, upon closer observation, we can see there is an empty space on the right side edge below the volume rockers (up and down). We believe it might be the new home of biometric sensor. Previously, that space was occupied by the power button, now looks like, it's been shifted to the left side edge.

On the front, the display real estate has been expanded by thinning the bezels on both the top and the bottom sides. We believe Moto Z3 Play will have18:9 display aspect ratio, which has become the new norm in the smartphone market. It also features front-camera with LED flash on the top with a speaker in the middle. It also features 'Motorola' brand engraving between the two mics at the base.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Moto Z3 Play is expected to come with a 6.0-inch screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, Android Oreo software, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

