For past several weeks, the Internet has been flooded with leaks related to Motorola's Moto G6 and E5 series specs and images and now, the bigger sibling Moto Z series has made an appearance online for the first time, hinting the device may also launch soon.

E-commerce site TVC Mall has listed the Moto Z3 Play's leather case revealing the Android phone's key design language. In the photo, the phone is shown to have new industry display standard 18:9 aspect ratio, but it is missing the physical home button-cum fingerprint sensor seen in the previous edition.

Even on the back, there is no sign of it. But, upon closer observation, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to right corner just below the volume rockers (up and down). Previously, it was occupied by the power button, but now it is the new home for the biometric sensor. Whereas the power button has been shifted to the left side edge.

Moto Z3 Play features the familiar big circular camera module on the rear-side with dual snappers and multi-tone LED flash on the top and also the 16-pin connector at the base to dock the snap-on mods with a lone mic below it.

At the bottom, it features Type-C USB port and on the top, the Moto Z3 Play features 3.5mm audio jack.

As of now, there is no word on internal hardware of the Moto Z3 Play, but like previous times, it will start hitting the web in coming days, as Motorola has confirmed to announce the first products for 2018.

Besides Moto Z3 Play, Motorola is expected to unveil Moto G6 and Moto E5 [round-up] series.

