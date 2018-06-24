The Noida police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old man for posting a morphed photo of yoga guru Baba Ramdev on a WhatsApp group. The man, identified as Rahishudin, a native of Dadri village posted the image on International Yoga Day.

He was reportedly arrested from his house after a case under IT Act was registered against him.

In the morphed image, Ramdev can be seen lifting his leg while he is surrounded by a group of men.

Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna later took to Twitter to thank the Noida police.

"Thank you Noida police for taking action against the man who defamed Baba Ramdev through the objectionable photo," Balkrishna tweeted.

Meanwhile, SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Patanjali Products, said: "Vulgar attempt to defame someone is as heinous as rape and an attack on modesty alike."

[With inputs from ANI]