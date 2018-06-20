The International Yoga Day will be observed by thousands of people from across the world on Thursday (June 21).

How's India prepping up for the International Yoga Day?

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Yoga gurus like Baba Ramdev will mark the fourth International Yoga Day with thousands of other practitioners.

Modi's video of his fitness challenge went viral on social media. He will be observing the day by doing Yoga in the sprawling campus of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) Dehradun, Uttarakhand along with 50,000 other people.

As the FRI has dense forests nearby, the officials are taking precautions to keep wild animals like snakes and monkeys at bay and paying special attention to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who founded the Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization offering Yoga programs around the world, will be with the army personnel at the Siachen base camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. June 21. Besides speaking to the soldiers on the importance of Yoga for health, well-being and inner balance at high altitudes, he will also impart scientifically designed yoga modules to the army men, reported NDTV.

Baba Ramdev, the well-known Yoga guru and co-founder of the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd will be conducting a yoga session in Rajasthan's Kota.

Many will be doing Yoga in parks, clubs and their own residence as part of the International Yoga Day. The theme for the fourth edition is "Yoga for Peace."

What does Yoga mean?

Yoga, which has been derived from the Sanskrit word Yuja means, "to join, unite, harness or yoke". It is considered an ancient practice of mental, spiritual and physical healing. It is being practised in India since the pre-Vedic times.

How did International Day of Yoga come into existence?

The idea of observing June 21 as International Day of Yoga was first proposed by the Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well-being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day," the PM had said.

Why was June 21 chosen to celebrate this major event?

June 21 was chosen as the day International Yoga Day as it is the longest day in the summer solstice and is believed to have a significant effect on the bodies of the people living in the Northern Hemisphere. It has a special significance in many parts of the world.

The aim of International Yoga day

International Yoga Day is celebrated with the aim of developing the habit of meditation among youngsters as it increases mental peace and decreases stress. It is also observed to make people in different parts of the world aware about the benefits of Yoga on the mind and other vital body parts like heart, lungs and kidneys.

