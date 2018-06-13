The fitness challenge, which was started by Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, is still a trend in India and recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the challenge. Modi was tagged by India cricket captain Virat Kohli to take up the challenge.

The PM shared a video on Twitter and Facebook that shows him doing his morning exercises, walking on a circular track and doing yoga. He passed the challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Commonwealth gold medallist Manika Batra and all the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, especially those above 40.

"Here are my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit," Modi tweeted.

However, Kumaraswamy responding to Modi's fitness challenge said that he is more concerned about development and fitness of the state and seeks his support for the same.

"Dear @narendramodi ji I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health. I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about the devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it," he tweeted.

Rathore had started the fitness challenge in May and had nominated actor Hrithik Roshan, Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal. The challenge was initiated almost two months after Modi pitched for a Fit India programme during the Mann Ki Baat in March.

"I believe that healthy India and clean India are related to each other. The country has moved ahead in the health sector with conventional approach. Earlier, every health related work was the only responsibility of the Union Health Ministry. But in the current scenario, every department, state governments and other departments are working together for healthy India," he had said.