Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has expanded his businesses under Patanjali brand into many sectors. He also ventured into education sector and started Acharyakulam.

The boarding school, was inaugurated on April 26, 2013. It is a unique school as the school administration, according to the portal, provides students with spiritual knowledge along with modern education to make them fully awakened and conscious. Further, extracurricular activities such as yoga, debate and speech competitions prepares them for the competitive world. Talking about the performance of his students at CBSE class 10 results, he said, "35 out of 86 students scored more than 90 percent, it's a matter of pride. Student Ayush Sharma received 496 out of 500 marks. We attempted to provide substitution for Macaulay's education system and we are happy to announce that we have been successful."