A 25-year-old woman, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, strangled to death her four-year-old son and her six-month-old daughter before killing herself.

The incident took place in the Yenugupalli village in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The police Thursday said that she ended her life by hanging herself at her home, reported PTI.

The cops said that they found the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling fan. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she took the step due domestic issues.