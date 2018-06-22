The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Melania Trump, landed in deep trouble over her choice of clothing during a visit to the US-Mexico border on Thursday. While visiting the children separated from their migrant parents, Melania was spotted wearing an olive-green Zara jacket with the words - "I don't really care. Do you?"

Melania was spotted wearing the jacket when she boarded a plane at the Andrews Air Force Base but was not wearing it when she landed at McAllen, Texas. She also was seen in the jacket when her plane landed back at the Andrews Air Force Base, as per CNN. Thousands of people immediately took to Twitter to criticise FLOTUS over her choice.

US President Donald Trump came to the rescue of his wife, Tweeting that the jacket was a reference to the 'fake news' media and not the immigrant children.

"I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Melania was visiting the detention centre at the border when the immigrant children were being held, away from their parents. The centre is part of Trump's 'Zero Tolerance' policy, causing a lot of anger around the world. The President later walked back, saying that families would not be separated in a press conference that sparked debate for Trump's gesture of hugging the American flag.

While most of Twitter was busy bashing the First Lady, a journalist called Parker Molly set up a site called ireallydocare.com where users can donate to 14 groups that are helping immigrants.

TV writer Jess Dewck saw the funny side of the message, tweeting- "Guys, stop making fun of Melania's jacket. Those were their wedding vows"

[With inputs from IANS]