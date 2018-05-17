Former US TV actress Meghan Markle is about to go from a celebrity to a royal as she prepares to marry Prince Harry. The royal wedding takes place this week and if you're late to the party, have no worries, we've got you covered.

From when is the royal wedding happening, to what time it begins and how will the royal wedding be different from other weddings, here's everything you will need to know about the royal wedding.

When is the royal wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19.

What time does the wedding begin?

Although the wedding coverage will begin hours before the wedding ceremony kicks-off. But the wedding ceremony starts at 12 in the noon.

In the US: 7 AM ET/ 4 AM PT

In Canada: 7 AM

In Australia: 9 PM

In New Zealand: 11 PM

In Singapore: 7 PM

In India: 4:30 PM

Where is the wedding taking place?

The royal wedding ceremony will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Who are invited?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited 600 guests to witness their union. While the complete guest list is yet to be revealed, Spice Girls including Victoria Beckham, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and Markle's close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney will be among the many attendees.

Harry and Meghan have chosen to keep it a non-political affair and have chosen to not invite US President Donald Trump and former POTUS Barack Obama. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are also giving the royal nuptials a miss. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has not been invited to the wedding.

Meghan confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be a part of the royal wedding.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Best Man:

Prince Harry requested Prince William to fill the shoes of the best man at his wedding. Harry was William's best man at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding seven years ago.

Bridesmaids:

The Kensington Palace announced that the bride has chosen six bridesmaids who are all below the age of 10. William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte is one of them. Others include Prince Harry's goddaughters, Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem, Markle's goddaughters, sisters Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney.

Page Boys:

Harry's nephew Prince George is one of the four page boys at the event. Harry's godson, Jasper Dyer and twin brothers Brian and John Mulroney are the other page boys at the royal wedding.

Who will lead the service?

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will marry the Prince and Markle. Rt Rev David Conner, Dean of Windsor, will conduct the service. The Most Reverend Michael Curry, who is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church (a US branch of the Church of England) will give the address.

Music:

The royal couple has chosen an assortment of choirs and musicians to perform at the wedding. This includes 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, gospel group Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir and an orchestra fronted by Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas.

Dress code:

The invites requests guests to wear a morning suit or a lounge suit for the men while women can choose a day dress with a hat.

Wedding Cake:

The Palace announced earlier this year that the couple has chosen an organic lemon and elderflower cake for their wedding. Californian pastry chef and food writer Claire Ptak, owner of the Violet Bakery in east London, is bringing the wedding cake to life.

Wedding flowers

Markle's favourite flowers – white garden roses, foxgloves and peonies – will be used at the wedding. London-based florist Philippa Craddock has been chosen given the task to decorate the St George's Chapel and Hall.

Who is the wedding photographer at the royal wedding?

Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer behind the glamorous engagement photos, will be the official wedding photographer. Read more about him here.

Wedding reception:

About 600 guests will attend the lunchtime reception. Markle will reportedly break royal traditions and deliver a speech on the occasion.

A private reception in the evening with just 200 guests will take place. The party will be hosted by Prince Harry's father Prince Charles.

Who is paying for the royal wedding?

The royal family is paying for the entire wedding.

Where and how to watch the royal wedding?

Check out the live stream options here.