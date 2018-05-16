The royal wedding is round the corner and the Kensington Palace has finally answered the biggest question of the wedding: Who will be Meghan Markle's bridesmaids? While it was announced that Prince Harry has chosen Prince William to be his best man, the former Suits actress was yet to reveal the bride's team.

While speculations were high that she could pick one of her girlfriends (which included Jessica Mulroney, Priyanka Chopra and more), she went on to stun everyone with her adorable choice of bridesmaids. The Kensington Palace has revealed that Meghan will be accompanied by six cute little bridesmaids.

She has chosen six little girls to be her bridesmaid. This includes William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte. Meghan's youngest bridesmaid is merely two years old.

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge: Aged 3

Florence van Cutsem: Aged 3 – goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem. Miss Remi Litt: Aged 6 – goddaughter of Markle, daughter of Benita Litt and Darren Litt. Rylan Litt: Aged 7 – goddaughter of Markle, daughter of Benita Litt and Darren Litt. Ivy Mulroney: Aged 4 – daughter of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney. Zalie Warren: Aged 2 – goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren.

The Palace also announced the page boys and there is no prize for guessing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's four-year-old son Prince George has found his role in the royal wedding.

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge: Aged 4. Jasper Dyer: Aged 6 – godson of Prince Harry, son of Amanda Dyer and Mark Dyer M.V.O. Brian Mulroney: Aged 7 – son of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney. John Mulroney: Aged 7 – son of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney.

"She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She's very happy to have their support," a Palace spokesman shared.

Jessica is a stylist and friend of Meghan whereas Benedict Mulroney is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The announcement came amidst the uncertainty about who will walk Meghan down the aisle at the wedding after her father Thomas Markle backed out from attending her wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19. Here's where you can watch the royal wedding live.