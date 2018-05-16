The royal wedding invite got lost in the mail? Well, no worries, we've got you covered! So what if you cannot bless Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in person at the royal wedding on May 19, you can still send your love to the royal couple seated in the comfort of your living room.

Harry will marry his lady love, Meghan Markle, in a ceremony taking place at the Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. After the Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's second born was dating the now former Suits star, in the late 2016, the Palace announced that Harry and Meghan got engaged at the end of 2017 and will become husband and wife in May.

With the announcement of the wedding, it was confirmed that the wedding will be telecasted, broadcasted and live streamed across the world.

What time will the royal wedding ceremony begin?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hour-long ceremony begins at 12:00 pm (GMT) [IST: 4:30 pm, ET: 7 am and PT: 4 am] at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

How to watch the royal wedding live on TV?

In the UK:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be broadcasted on the television. You can tune into BBC, ITV and Sky News.

In the US:

Channels like CBS, NBC, HBO and BBC America will bring the wedding to your home.

In Canada:

Canadians can watch the royal wedding unfold on CBC.

In New Zealand:

Royal fans can tune into TVNZ for all the live coverage from the wedding.

In Australia:

The Aussies can choose between ABC, Seven, SBS and Nine to catch all the action from the royal wedding.

How to watch the royal wedding online:

You can stream the wedding on ABCNews.com, BBC America, BritBox, CBS, NYTimes.com.

Other ways:

BritBox and Fathom Events are bringing the royal wedding to 200 cinema halls across the US starting 10am.