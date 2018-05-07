The royal wedding takes place on May 19 at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are amending a few royal traditions to the otherwise traditional royal wedding which has been the talk of the town for a while now.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony is going to be a royal wedding no one has ever seen before. The couple, who have already stepped away from a few traditions with the choice of venue and cake, are evidently making their wedding a fun-filled affair than merely an "I do" ceremony.

And this is clear by their choice of first dance song. Royal insiders tell The Sun that the couple has chosen their wedding song and it is going to leave some old-school souls shocked. The publication reports that instead of following Kate Middleton and Prince William's mellow footsteps (the couple danced to Ellie Goulding's cover of the Elton John classic, Your Song), Harry and Meghan intend to bring back the 1980s by dancing to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Despite the presence of Elton John at the wedding, the couple have chosen to adopt a "fun and bouncy" playlist for the party thus choosing the 1987 hit number to perform the first dance on.

"Harry likes raucous crowd-pleasers, while Meghan is a fan of gentler, jazzier tunes," the publication wrote adding that this caused a headache for the couple while choosing their wedding-night entertainment.

However, they have narrowed down to the fun song. There were rumors suggesting Spice Girls will reunite for a wedding performance however, it turns out those were merely rumors. It was widely speculated that Coldplay might also make an appearance.

Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody

A grand piano has been kept on standby in case the royals insist Sir Elton John to replicate some of his classics at the occasion.

The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George’s Chapel, including the Choir of St George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians: pic.twitter.com/FjBvyW5FwE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

The royals have let fans in on minimal details from the wedding. While the venue, invites, Prince Harry's best man and the names of a few guests have been revealed, intricate details about Meghan Markle's wedding dress (Priyanka Chopra hinted that Meghan got emotional when she saw the dress), her side of the guests and the wedding bands are yet to be revealed.

As of now, here's all that is known about the wedding:

Prince Harry's best man: Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

The wedding cake: Pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of London bakery Violet, is assembling a wedding confection with lemon and elderflower, decorated with buttercream and fresh flowers.

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

Flowers: Philippa Craddock will be putting together the floral decorations at the royal wedding. As a nod to Harry's mum, Meghan has asked Philippa to include white garden roses – Princess Diana's wedding bouquet hosted the flowers.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their wedding. https://t.co/zsMIAOxbyS pic.twitter.com/5uIEimlYDX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 1, 2018

Wedding photographer: The British royal family has reached out to Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer behind the glamorous Harry-Meghan engagement photos, to capture the couple's precious moments from the wedding.

Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/p42g8QRjmY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2018