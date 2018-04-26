It has happened! Prince Harry has finally chosen his best man. The royal blood has turned to his brother Prince William for the role. The Kensington Palace has confirmed the news through a series of tweets.

"Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle," the first tweet read.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," the Palace shared.

"Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011," the Palace reminded royal fans. The news confirmed several speculations that Harry's brother will play the role of the best man at the wedding.

The news was shared with a few adorable pictures of the royal siblings. While all the pictures showed their bond, the Palace used a special picture to share Prince William's reaction to the news.

In the picture, a very young William is seen with Harry, posing by a rock wall. The picture has left Twitter awestruck.

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Here's what Twitter had to say:

I bet Diana took that photo. God bless her. She would be so proud. — Arj (@HomeboyHotel) April 26, 2018

Own!! Three times cute! They've supported each other in difficult moments, so both deserve an important role in each other's happy moments too! ❤?❤ — Lady Books (@thassia_ps) April 26, 2018

This photo is EVERYTHING. ?? — Lisa Allison (@LisaJaneAllison) April 26, 2018

Harry looks cool on that picture ??? — Nyaka Rwot (@nyaka_rwot) April 26, 2018

Now that we know who Prince Harry's best man is, fans are curious to know who will be on Meghan Markle's team. Speculations are high that Jessica Mulroney and Priyanka Chopra could be a part of the bridesmaid's team.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle May 19.