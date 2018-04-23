Princess Charlotte has got another brother. Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed a baby boy. The royal baby is the couple's third child after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Charlotte.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," read the tweet by Kensington Palace.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the announcement added.

Ever since the announcement was made, Twitter has gone wild guessing what the name of the newborn could be. While there is a less likeliness that the name will be announced today, royal fans have some suggestions for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to consider.

Meanwhile, fans would remember that just a few days ago William expressed his wish to name the baby Jack. He reportedly told Jack Grealish, a player from Aston Villa, "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack." He then quickly added, ". . . or Jackie," People reports.

So what will the Prince's name be? Fans will have to wait to find out.