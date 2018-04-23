Royal fans, prepare to welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton's third born as the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital in the wee hours of Monday, April 23, The Kensington Palace confirmed.

The official Twitter handle of the Palace shared that she was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington in London after she began experiencing "early stages of labor."

The palace further added that Kate was taken to the hospital by car from "Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."